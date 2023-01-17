227: Westside Gunn Celebrates Recovery Of Boldy James After Accident

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Boldy James, a talented and prolific rapper out of Detroit, was involved in a car accident last week according to a statement posted over the weekend by his record label. The latest development is that Boldy Bricks is on the road to recovery, which is good news for his legion of fans and peers, most especially Westside Gunn.

According to a post from Griselda Records, Boldy James was involved in a serious two-car wreck in the greater Detroit metropolitan region on Jan. 9. In an official statement dated Jan. 14, the news James is making great progress.

From the statement:

“On Monday, January 9th, Boldy James was involved in a serious two-car accident in the Detroit metropolitan area. I can confirm that Boldy arrived at the hospital in critical condition, suffering from broken vertebrae in his neck and orthopedic injuries. After undergoing extensive surgery on his neck, Boldy has been removed from the intensive care unit and is now in stable condition.

Boldy and his family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses that are taking care of him, and also to the communities’ emergency medical personnel and first responders.”

Griselda honcho Westside Gunn added to the statement with a tweet, writing, “I was waiting until the official statement to be released please keep my brother in y’all prayers he’s a strong soul and fighter he’s still talking bout GXFR x 227 forever!!! Just hearing them words broke me down but GOD IS THE GREATEST and BO gonna be better than ever.”

Frequent collaborator and good friend Alchemist also shared his excitement about the recovery of James via an Instagram post vowing that his audio partner will be back better than ever.

The Hip-Hop Wired team shares in Gunn’s joy that Boldy James is on the way to getting back to that top-level audio grind. Last year alone, James dropped four very strong full-length projects and we had to pick one for our best of 2022 list in his collaboration with Nicholas Craven, Fair Exchange No Robbery.

Where we at? Let’s get it.

