FBG Duck, a rapper and reported member of a Gangster Disciples faction, was shot and killed in a brazen afternoon shooting apparently in retaliation to gang-related threats. According to an alleged report from the FBI, slain rapper King Von was behind ordering the hit to the tune of $100,000.

From what we gathered from a previous Chicago Sun-Times report, FBG Duck, real name Carlton Weekly, was shot in Chicago’s Gold Coast neighborhood while shopping back in the summer of 2020. Weekly, who was affiliated with the Fly Boy Gang and a member of the Gangster Disciples offshoot faction Tooka, reportedly taunted rivals from the Black Disciples gang. Much of this recent ongoing war between members of the Gangster Disciples and the Black Disciples can be traced as far back as 2011.

Content page Chicagoscene88 allegedly obtained documents from the FBI stating that King Von masterminded the hit by initially offering $50,000 ad later doubling the amount.

A witness in the report claims that King Von gave out chains to O Block gang members over FBG Duck’s killing and named the shooters involved, most notably Muwop. A scan of Chicagoscene88’s Instagram page showcases additional information from the report. There has not been an official announcement made as of yet from the FBI or investigators in the still-open case.

In October of 2021, five people were arrested in connection to Duck’s murder, Marcus “Muwop” Smart, Christopher “C Thang” Thomas, Tacarlos “Los” Offerd, Kenneth “Kenny” Roberson, and Charles “C-Murda” Liggins. The group will face a trial this coming October.

King Von was shot and killed in Atlanta in 2020 following an incident between his crew and members of fellow rapper Quando Rando’s entourage outside a lounge.

—

Photo: Prince Williams / Getty

The post Witness Claims King Von Ordered FBG Duck Hit According To Alleged FBI Report appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Witness Claims King Von Ordered FBG Duck Hit According To Alleged FBI Report was originally published on hiphopwired.com