HomeAyeeedubb

Complex Names 21 Savage The Best Rapper Alive of 2022

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
21 Savage Rolling Loud Miami

Source: Lourdes Sukari / Lourdes Sukari

I just seem to be scratching my head at the news more and more each day.

Complex took to social media today with a very vague announcement that says “Announcing 2022’s Best Rapper Alive…21 Savage.”

Media outlets have picked up this tidbit of information and have plenty of questions and leaving people to form their own opinions on if 21 Savage REALLY is the Best Rapper Alive of 2022.

21 Savage had a good run in 2022, but the BEST?! Let me know your thoughts!

Engaging Black America
Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2023
Close