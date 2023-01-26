HomeAyeeedubb

Netflix Said Pay Up! Charging For Password Sharing Starts March

In this photo illustration a tv remote with Netflix logo is...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

Netflix just knows how to ruin a good thing.

Netflix has confirmed in a shareholder letter late last week that they will no longer allow people to share their passwords for free.

They officially made this announcement back in October, but didn’t give a specific date of when that would happening.

The company said in a new statement, “While our terms of use limit use of Netflix to a household, we recognize this is a change for members who share their account more broadly. So, we have worked hard to build additional new features that improve the Netflix experience, including the ability for members to review which devices are using their account and to transfer a profile to a new account.”

People in the same household can use the same Netflix account of course, but all of the sharing and cousins and best friends and ex boyfriends from back in the day who you let use your password, all that has to go. Or you have to pay up.

Thoughts on this? Is this smart on Netflix part? Will you stay subscribed?

