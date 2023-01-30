EXCLUSIVE: Jay Fizzle Reps Paper Route Empire To The Fullest With In-Studio Performance

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

*NOTE: CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE*

In a special Ride With Remedy “Freestyle,” Memphis’ own Jay Fizzle steps into the booth. As he continues to carry the legacy of Young Dolph’s Paper Route Empire, the MC blesses the studio with an exclusive performance of his latest single, “Never Going Broke,” featured on his latest album, Donafizzo (Deluxe). Check out the video above and stream the album on all streaming platforms!

