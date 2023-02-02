HomeAyeeedubb

K97.5 Kickback – Meet Zeus Lee

We are all about showing love and supporting artists from the Carolinas!

Big shout out to Zeus Lee for coming through to talk about his upcoming project, Bluetape, how he got started in music, and what he hopes to bring to the industry in 2023!

Check out the full interview!

