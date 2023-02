K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

*NOTE: Video Contains Explicit Language*

In part 2 of DJ Remedy’s special episode of his freestyle series, Florida rapper Jimbo World talks about the message behind his latest single, “6 Months,” which is available on all streaming platforms. He also blessed the K975 studios with an exclusive performance!

