Dame Dash Says Jay-Z Only Offered Him $1.5M For His Stake Of Roc-A-Fella

It seems Dame Dash and Jay-Z are still not on good terms; even professionally. He says Hov only offered him 1.5 million for his stake of Roc-A-Fella Records.

As spotted Complex the outspoken mogul continues to be vocal as ever regarding all the ups and downs of bossing up. Recently the Harlem, New York native was as a guest on VEUIT TV. While he and the host discussed a variety of topics Dame’s reveal regarding his piece of the iconic record label quickly went viral. “When I was offered a certain amount of money for my interest in Roc-A-Fella Inc., which owns Reasonable Doubt, they offered me, like, a million and a half dollars—Jay-Z. And I was like, ‘That’s some disrespectful sh*t. So, I guess I have to sell it someplace else.’”

In 2022 Dash decided to take his percentage of the brand and sell it as a NFT as per his cousin and legal eagle Ronald Sweeney. The sale was quickly halted as Roc-A-Fella claimed Dame could not legally move forward with the sale. “The bottom line is simple: Dash can’t sell what he doesn’t own,” the company responded, as per by Rolling Stone. “By attempting such a sale, Dash has converted a corporate asset and has breached his fiduciary duties. His planned auction of Reasonable Doubt would result in irreparable harm. The Court should stop Dash from attempting to sell the copyright to Reasonable Doubt, require Dash to return the NFT of Reasonable Doubt to RAF, Inc., and hold him accountable for this brazen theft of RAF, Inc.’s most prized asset.”

Dash claims the lawsuit was based on inaccurate information saying “I got the lawsuit, ’cause again, I got accused of doing something I didn’t, to stop me from doing it, and then everybody just went missing,” he explained. “So I had to deal with the lawsuit on my own.” Luckily, the parties came to the agreement where he could sell his portion of Roc-A-Fella Records but “dispose of any property interest in Reasonable Doubt.”

You can watch Dash discuss things below starting at the matter below.

