HomeLocal

Friday And Saturday Are White Flag Nights Due To Cold

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Fan, Temperature, Thermostat

Source: Victoria McGraw @victoriasaidit / Radio 1 Digital

Friday and Saturday are White Flag (WF) Shelter nights. This is when temperatures are expected to be 35 degrees or below. If you, or someone you know, needs a warm place to sleep, there are several winter emergency shelters that will be open.

Shelter sites operate from 5p-8a unless otherwise noted.

Communications Center – 919.834.2611 option 5. 

Phone lines operational during shelter hours (delcared dates, 4p-8a)

Shelter Sites

Please call if you have any questions regarding shelter spaces. 

Edenton St. UMC – Bulla Center

***FEMALE SHELTER***

301 W Jones St.

Raleigh, North Carolina 27603

 

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Raleigh (UUFR)

***MALE SHELTER***

3313 Wade Ave

Raleigh, NC 27607

 

Pullen Memorial Baptist Church

***MALE SHELTER***

1801 Hillsborough St

Raleigh, NC 27605

 

Salvation Army

***Families w/Children***

1863 Capital Blvd,

Raleigh NC

 

 

Karen Clark Photo Foxy NC 2022 R1 Raleigh

Source: R1 / other

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Friday And Saturday Are White Flag Nights Due To Cold  was originally published on foxync.com

Engaging Black America
Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2023
Close