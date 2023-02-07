This Is What You Came For: Rihanna’s Wax Figure Revealed At Madame Tussauds New York

Ahead of her highly anticipated live Super Bowl performance, Madame Tussauds New York is excited to welcome Fenty Founder and Grammy Award-winning icon Rihanna’s latest wax figure to the world’s greatest wax museum. Located in the Glow Gala Room, Rihanna’s new figure is wearing her 2018 Met Gala outfit, an embellished strapless mini dress worn with a matching mitre (headdress), a long matching coat with a caped collar and a pleated skirt with a very subtle waterfall hem, cinched in at the waist by a wide pearled belt. The entire outfit features LED lights, putting the glow – in the Glow Gala room.

The carefully crafted wax figure was created by a team of talented studio artists in London working meticulously to capture the singer’s features. The jewelry on the figure is also inspired by Rihanna’s famous 2018 Met Gala look with diamond encrusted nails, large rings, diamond anklets and her tattoos. Each Madame Tussauds figure takes approximately six months to create.

In addition to the figure at Madame Tussauds New York, Madame Tussauds Orlando is also excited to announce another Rihanna figure will arrive later this year. The Florida-based figure will be wearing her, yet-to-be-revealed look from the 2023 Super Bowl!

“Rihanna is sure to make history with her upcoming live show this Sunday so the timing is perfect for us to reveal her new figure exclusively at Madame Tussauds New York where fans can admire and pose with the icon,” said General Manager at Madame Tussauds New York, Joerg Hanel.

As a famous singer, actress and businesswoman, Rihanna is adored by her fans for not only her Fenty empire, but her popular hits, including “Disturbia,” “Pon de Replay,” “We Found love,” “Wild Thoughts,” “Rude Boy,” and many more. Rihanna is also the first Caribbean born entertainer to be a billionaire. The figure is now exclusively available at Madame Tussauds New York – Times Square where fans can get up close and personal with the universally beloved talent in a way that only Madame Tussauds can offer.

Check out some photos of Rihanna's new wax figure below

