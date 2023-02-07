HomeBasketball

BeOneSports Report: Brian Dawson Thinks Kevin Durant Made the Worst Mistake Leaving the Warriors

2017 NBA Finals - Game Five

Source: Nathaniel S. Butler / Getty

 

Take a listen to the latest BeOneSports Report hosted by Brian Dawson, where he breaks down how NBA Champ, Kevin Durant, leaving the Warriors was the worst mistake ever in the history of sports.

