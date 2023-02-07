Big B$F: Benny The Butcher Announces ‘Everybody Can’t Go’ LP With Hit-Boy

Benny The Butcher proved that his street tales and aggressive bars are right at home over polished production just as they are over hard drums and dusty loops, as proven on Burden of Proof. The Buffalo star will once again recreate that magic alongside Hit-Boy after he announced the upcoming Everybody Can’t Go album on social media.

Benny The Butcher shared an image of himself on the red carpet at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards looking sharp as expected. The Black Soprano Family honcho didn’t give a ton of details but it’s clear that fans need to get prepared for the anticipated collaboration.

From IG:

Sometimes the experience of the journey is a better feeling than reaching the destination. You won’t ever kno unless u make it there…but remember ‘EVERYBODY CAN’T GO’ The Album produced by @hitboy…Loading

Benny The Bucher and Hit-Boy linked in 2020 for the acclaimed Burden of Proof project and it was a welcome departure from the darker production of Daringer, Beat Butcha, and The Alchemist. Flexing his signature confidence and songwriting ability, Benny shined over the lush beats of Hit-Boy in an unexpected fashion.

We can only hope that the pair will improve on the solid formula of three years ago.

