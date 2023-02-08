Cracker Barrel Offers Free Food For One Year..Under One Condition

Love and I guess southern dishes are in the air because Cracker Barrel has their own Valentine’s Day promotion going on.
The restaurant is giving away one year of free food for five lucky couples who decide to get proposed to at one of their Cracker Barrel restaurants.
Interested couples need to post a video of their Cracker Barrel proposal to Instagram between February 10th and 16th, according to the chain’s website. And they’ll have to include a caption that explains “why they decided to propose at the iconic restaurant.”
Candidates also need to hashtag their post with #ISaidYesAtCrackerBarrel and #Contest and follow the restaurant’s official Instagram account, according to the website.
I would be mad if I get proposed to and I don’t even win free food! Rip Off!