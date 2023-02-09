Beyoncé Calls New Ivy Park Collection Her “Favorite Drop” In New IG Post

Sales for Beyoncé’s Adidas x Ivy Park clothing line might be down 50%, but that isn’t going to stop Queen B from dropping a new collection. In fact, she’s hyping up the latest drop.

Yesterday, the most winningest artist in Grammy Awards history took to Instagram to announce not only that brand new collection for Ivy Park is on the way, but it’s her “favorite drop to date.” Christened the “Park Trail” collection, the new line will be hitting the shelves Feb. 9. In her post, Queen Bey rocks some of the pieces set to release such as some blue cargo pants that apparently gives its wearers the mean grill. Coming with a matching sports bra and jacket to boot. We totally expect to see hella women looking like they straight out the ’90s come this spring.

According to Page Six, the collection will also be including “outdoor-ready styles featuring plenty of Ivy Park’s signature pops of color — in addition to a variety of camo-printed pieces.”

Real talk, it’s hard to go wrong with camo. Just sayin.’

Sizes will be available from XXXS to XXXXL and prices will range from $30 to $600. We’re curious to see what’s going to be costing $600. It better come with some tickets to her concert or something.

Will you be copping pieces from the “Park Trail” Ivy Park collection? Let us know in the comments section below.

