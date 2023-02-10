A Chat With Lenovo’s Calvin J. Crosslin About Diversity & Inclusion Initiatives

Your #1 station for hip hop and R&B!

Radio One Raleigh is proud to partner with tech company Lenovo, proud sponsor of our Black Business Directory, in an effort to uplift small businesses and encourage diversity and inclusion in the NC workforce.

In this new interview, Foxy’s Karen Clark chats with Calvin J. Crosslin, Lenovo’s Vice President of Human Resources, Chief Diversity Officer, and President of the Lenovo Foundation. The two discuss Lenovo’s ongoing commitment to diversity and inclusion within the company, implementing its DEI initiatives throughout the Triangle and encouraging the next generation of those interested in tech and STEM.

To learn more about the Lenovo Foundation’s mission to empower under-represented communities with access to technology and STEM education, visit their website: https://www.lenovo.com/us/en/about/foundation/

