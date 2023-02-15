K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Durham youth interested in gaining essential job skills while being paid this summer are now invited to apply for the 2023 Durham YouthWorks Program.

What You Need to Know

Durham youth ages 14 to 24 invited to apply by March 3.

Program provides work readiness and essential job skills to help secure future employment.

Hybrid learning as well as in-person, site-based experiences.

The Durham YouthWorks Program has launched its 2023 application for youth between the ages of 14 and 24. Designed to help youth build the necessary work readiness and essential job skills to successfully secure future employment, applications for this program are now being accepted online until Friday, March 3.

The program is ready to provide hundreds of Durham youth with the opportunity to earn while they learn and explore potential career pathways. New for this year, the program is offering hybrid learning as well as in-person, site-based experiences for youth participants.

The Durham YouthWorks Program is administered by the City of Durham Office of Economic and Workforce Development in partnership with Durham County Government, Durham Public Schools, and Durham Technical Community College.

For more information, including a planning guide for how youth can prepare for this year’s program, visit the program’s webpage or contact program staff by email or at (919) 560-4965.

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Youth Seeking Job Skills Can Now Apply for 2023 Durham YouthWorks Program was originally published on foxync.com