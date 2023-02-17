HomeEntertainment News

Prosecutors Want 25 More Years Added to R. Kelly’s Sentence

The singer would likely spend the rest of his life in jail

2023 isn’t starting off good for the former King of R&B, R. Kelly. US Prosecutors have asked that 25 more years be added to his current 30 year sentence for his previous child pornography and enticement convictions. The 30 year sentencing was from his New York case and the extra 25 years is what prosecutors are recommending for his Chicago case.

According to reports, Prosecutors asked the judge to add additional time stating, “The only way to ensure Kelly does not reoffend is to impose a sentence that will keep him in prison for the rest of his life.”

R. Kelly would be in jail until he’s 100 or the remainder of his life if the sentencing goes through.

