Raleigh, Durham, & Fayetteville Receive Millions From Biden Administration

The Biden Administration is investing in the cities of Raleigh, Durham, and Fayetteville in hopes to curb traffic fatalities.

The Biden Administration is allocating almost $4 million dollars to the state of North Carolina through a new program. Through the Safe Streets and Roads for All Grant Program, Durham will receive $500,000, Raleigh will receive $800,000 and Fayetteville will get $400,000. The funding for the new program is fueled by the president’s Infrastructure law. It seeks to reduce traffic fatalities by improving road conditions.

In a statement, the Director of the Durham Chapel Hill Carrboro Metropolitan Planning Organization expounded on the program’s importance. “Traffic fatalities are very traumatic for everyone and serious injuries. There’s a huge emotional burden and cost that happens. They have lingering effects for a very long time, and the reality is, many of these crashes are avoidable or preventable entirely.”

