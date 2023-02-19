Sad news to share for fans of “Law & Order” star Richard Belzer. Reports are in that the 78-year-old actor and comedian has passed away early Sunday (Feb 19) at his home in southwest France. Belzer was battling several health issues, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

A veteran of the comedic stage, Belzer branched off into acting, appearing on Saturday Night Live during its early years and made his big screen debut in the 1974 film The Groove Tube.

But it was his role as the smart-mouthed but well-meaning Detective John Munch on Law & Order than made him a fan favorite around the world. Shortly after news of his passing landed online, his peers took to social media to remember their time with Belzer.

“Richard Belzer was the first actor to welcome me when I started at SVU,” Law & Order executive producer Warren Leight wrote in a tweet on Sunday. “Open, warm, acerbic, whip smart, surprisingly kind. I loved writing for Munch, and I loved being with Belz. We sensed this would be his parting scene. Godspeed Belz.” Laraine Newman “I’m so sad to hear of Richard Belzer’s passing,” actress tweeted . I loved this guy so much. He was one of my first friends when I got to New York to do SNL. We used to go out to dinner every week at Sheepshead Bay for lobster. One of the funniest people ever. A master at crowd work. RIP dearest.” Belzer’s storied TV resume includes roles and appearances on shows like The Flash (the original), Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, Miami Vice, Moonlighting, South Park and Homicide: Life on the Streets..

‘Law & Order’ Star Richard Belzer Passes Away at 78 was originally published on theboxhouston.com