Mark Zuckerberg Confirms Twitter Blue Clone, Meta Verified, Elon Musk Would Be Proud

Desperate times call for desperate measures. Mark Zuckerberg has been catching nothing but Ls since he announced he was changing the name of Facebook to Meta and was going all in on the VR market. Now he’s taking a page out of Elon Musk’s book with his latest move.

Rumors began circulating on Elon Musk’s Twitter and Beyoncé’s internet that Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta would unveil its own Twitter Blue clone to give Facebook and Instagram users verification badges for a price.

That rumor was accurate, and the new subscription service is called Meta Verified Engadget reports. Mark Zuckerberg announced his new broadcast channel (Instagram’s latest feature) that Meta Verified is coming whether we care for it or not.

According to Zuckerberg, those who cough up the money will get a verification badge, increased profile visibility, additional impersonation protection, and direct access to customer support.

“This feature is about increasing authenticity and security across our services,” Zuck said in his post. He also revealed that Meta Verified would be tested in Australia and New Zealand before the company rolls it out to other countries.

The service will also cost iOS and Android users $15 and $12 on the web minus the app store commission fees.

Unlike Twitter Blue’s sloppy rollout, Meta hopes to curb people from making fake accounts for notable companies. Potential Meta Verified users must be 18 or older and present a valid government-issued ID matching their name and profile photo on their Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Once you get verified, you can’t change your profile name, username, date of birth, or photo and must repeat the verification process.

Already verified accounts before the announcement will keep their status due to their notability.

Some Other Ridiculous Meta Verified Perks

Engadget also reports subscribers will receive 100 free stars, a digital currency we have never heard of, to tip content creators on Facebook.

Meta Verified subscribers could access exclusive stickers and reels for their Instagram Stories and Reels.

Will you sign up? Or is this a hard pass?

It sounds like another bad idea from the mind of Mark Zuckerberg.

Photo: Anadolu Agency / Getty

