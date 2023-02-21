HomeEntertainment News

Popular Emcee and Battle Rapper, T-Top, Sits Down with Brian Dawson on TOP 5 Podcast [VIDEO]

Brian Dawson had the chance to chop it up with legendary NC-based battle rapper, T-Top. The pair discussed how T-Top got into making music, battle rapping, being the last 106 & Park freestyle champ, performing at the BET Awards and more.

Take a look below.

 

