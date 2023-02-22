‘The Shade Room’ Reaches Settlement With 50 Cent Over Alleged Surgery Claims

Let this be yet another reminder that 50 Cent does not play about his brand. The Shade Room has reached a settlement with him regarding some false penis enhancement claims.

As per Complex the Queens, New York native got the celebrity gossip outlet to put some respect on his name. Back in February 2020 the “I Get Money” MC took a photograph with plastic surgeon Angela Kogan at what seems to be her private practice. The doctor posted the picture on her personal account and Perfection Plastic Surgery MedSpa’s handle promoting their penis enhancement services.

Things got even more spicy for the G-Unit Records CEO when The Shade Room did a story with Kogan on the rise of these surgeries while using the photo of 50 Cent. “More men are getting surgery (down there) than ever before, and BBLs are fading away” the article stated. “The CEO of the leading med spa for celebrities in South Florida dishes on the latest trends surgery trends”. Curtis said Kogan knew he never got a procedure there and used the photograph under false pretenses to promote her services. In turn he filed a lawsuit against her, the MedSpa and The Shade Room.

The trial was set to start July 3 but Los Angeles Magazine journalist Meghann Cuniff has reported that the matter has been settled out of court. Cuniff shared the notice of the settlement in a post to Twitter. “Hereby gives notice that he has reached an agreement to settle with Defendant The Shade Room, LLC. d/b/a The Shade Room (“TSR”) in the above-captioned action. Jackson and TSR are in the process of executing their prospective obligations pursuant to the agreement and will file a Notice of Voluntary Dismissal with Prejudice of Defendant The Shade Room, LLC shortly thereafter” the document read.

Neither 50 Cent or The Shade Room have yet commented on the matter.

Photo: Bernard Smalls

