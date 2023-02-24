NAV Talks “Never Sleep” Tour With Ayeeedubb

In a K975 exclusive, Toronto MC NAV talks about his music and his latest tour, which is coming to The Ritz in Raleigh on Tuesday, February 28! Tickets are still on sale at LiveNation, but you already know we have your opportunity to WIN tickets! Text NAV to 52140 for your chance to win tickets to check out the show!
LINK: https://www.livenation.com/venue/KovZpZAJIedA/the-ritz-events
