Man Stabbed During Ride On City Bus In Raleigh

A man was stabbed while riding a city bus in Raleigh on Saturday afternoon.
Raleigh police are investigating after learning of a stabbing that occured on a city bus in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Just after 1pm on Saturday, February 25th, officers responded to a call about a man being stabbed on the bus at the intersection of Chapanoke Road and South Wilmington Street. Paramedics took the man to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. The police did not arrest any suspects at the scene. This story is continuing to develop.
