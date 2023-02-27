Fact Check: Were Ancient Egyptians Black? Kevin Hart Debate Rages

“We must teach our children the true history of Black Africans when they were kings in Egypt and not just the era of slavery that is cemented by education in America. Do you remember the time when we were kings?” Hart allegedly stated, according to the outlet.
Shortly after the news went viral, Egyptians flooded Twitter and Facebook with negative comments about Kevin Hart’s statement. This TikTok user explains it well.
Several Black American users rushed in to defend Hart’s stance, like California-based musician 3RDegree who wrote:
Where did the ancient Egyptians come from?
Archeologists have also linked Egyptian DNA to predominantly Black civilizations located in Sub-Saharan Africa. There is evidence to suggest that ancient Egyptians had genetic and cultural connections with neighboring regions of Africa, including Nubia and Sudan. It comes as no surprise given that Egypt was once called Kemet, the “land of the black people.” However, it is important to note that the concept of race as we understand it today did not exist in ancient Egypt.
Historians point to illustrations to gain a better look at ancient Egyptians
Still, scientific evidence and illustrations offer a better look at the genetic makeup of Egyptians who once roamed about the mighty country decades ago. Egyptian art often shows people donning various skin colors from rich mahogany to light brown.
According to The Collector, several archeologists have found evidence to suggest that powerful rulers like Maiherpri and the legendary Queen Nefertiti were Black.
Maiherpri (also spelled as May her Pre) was an ancient Egyptian official who lived during the 18th dynasty, around 1350 BCE. His name means “The Lion of His City,” and he was the Overseer of the Royal Harem, as well as a member of the elite of the time.
Maiherpri, who is particularly well-known for his stunningly preserved tomb that was discovered in the Valley of the Kings in 1899, had a darker skin complexion. Many researchers believe that he may have been Nubian or of Nubian descent.
Nefertiti, who was the queen of ancient Egypt during the 14th century BCE, was also identified as Black due to her rich dark skin tone. “According to contemporary Egyptologist Sigrid Hodel-Hoenes, her skin color was worshipped because it echoed the “color of both the fertile earth and the netherworld and death,” The Collector noted.
So all in all, it’s a bit difficult to pinpoint the exact origins of Egyptian civilization, but one thing is true. Eqypitans descended from different parts of Africa and neighboring countries, creating a cultural melting pot and a complex history.
The post Fact Check: Were Ancient Egyptians Black? Kevin Hart Debate Rages appeared first on NewsOne.
