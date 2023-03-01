KeKe Palmer Welcomes Baby Boy

Keke Palmer and partner, Darius Jackson welcomes their first child.
Both 29-year-olds are first-time parents and announced his birth to the world with an Instagram post to Palmer’s 12.1 million followers. “Hey Son!!!! Only 48 hours of being parents!”, Palmer wrote in the post that included a series of photos including one of her newborn, named Leodis Andrellton Jackson. “Darius always made me playlists when we first started dating, “Someone” by El Debarge was a favorite. We became each other’s someone and made a someone, look at God!” KeKe wrote.
