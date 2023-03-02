HomeBrian Dawson

Chaka Khan talks Mary J’s Vocals

Chaka Khan was nominated at spot #29 in The Rolling Stones, Top 200 of all time. A few agreed of her were, Mary J., Mariah Carey and Adele. With the rankings, Mariah # 5. Adele, #22 and Mary at 25. Chaka says, They are blind as a motherf*****g bat! They need hearing aids…These must be the children of Helen Keller! But I told Mary J. Blige she f*****d it up!… Number one, her vocals were flat. And I asked her, ‘what time of day was it, or night — what were you doing when you decided to cover ‘Sweet Thing’?’

