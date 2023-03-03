Travis Scott Tossed A Man’s Phone Too, Allegedly

Travis Scott‘s recent trip to New York City is becoming memorable for all the wrong reasons. After being accused of putting hands on a soundman at a New York City club, the rapper is also being accused of tossing another man’s phone just before the aforementioned incident.

As previously reported, Scott allegedly assaulted a sound engineer at Club Nebula and is also being accused of causing $12,000 in damages. Reportedly, Scott has been working with police as they investigate what actually happened.

But the latest revelation is that just prior to putting hands on the soundman, Scott chucked a man’s phone who committed the faus pax of filming him.

Reports TMZ Hip Hop:

In video obtained by TMZ, you can see Travis behind the DJ booth at Nebula in NYC as he performed a surprise DJ set. Already agitated, it appears Travis doesn’t appreciate a man with a cell phone filming while he spins.

That’s when Travis snatches the phone — the video is murky at that point, but the phone’s owner tells us Travis tossed it — striking him in the head and cracking his screen.

The man tells us reps for Nebula offered his table a free bottle of booze for his troubles, but he turned it down. However, he tells us he’s lawyered up — with plans to file both a police report and civil lawsuit.

The NYPD is investigating the incident with the sound engineer as possible assault and criminal mischief. The rapper’s lawyer released a statement saying, “While this is clearly a misunderstanding being blown out of proportion by clickbait and misinformation, we are actively working with the venue and law enforcement to resolve and set the record straight. We are confident our client will be cleared of any wrongdoing.”

We’re going to bet that Travis Scott will be settling both of these cases if he can. And it won’t come cheap.

