Ride With Remedy Freestyles: JB Reps For The ‘Ville in Latest Episode

NOTE: This video contains explicit language.
Fayetteville native JB is the latest MC to visit the K975 studios with a couple of hot 16s for the true Hip-Hop heads. Plus, he shares how he is preparing to network and connect at the upcoming Dreamville Festival. The talent was really jumping with this one, so press play on the video above! His latest project, The Preseason (hosted by our own DJ Remedy), is available on all streaming platforms, with the deluxe edition coming soon!
