This past Sunday evening, a stampede broke out at the Main Street Armory theater located in Rochester, NY at a Glorilla & Finesse2tymes show. The stampede was caused by false claims of gunshots which resulted in concert-goers flooding the exit doors and a 33-year-old woman, unfortunately, losing her life. Officers have not yet revealed the identity of the deceased victim. Lieutenant of the Rochester Police, Nicholas Adams stated that officers arrived around 11 pm after receiving a call of shots fired. Things changed after officers noticed that injuries were caused by the crowd crushing one another.
Incidents involving fans being seriously injured in crowds are sadly nothing new to us. The 2021 Astroworld Festival disaster launched new conversations about the safety of fans at festivals and concerts. Since the situation, Glorilla tweeted, “I’m just now hearing about what happened wtf”.
Interviews are currently being conducted between concert-goers, staff, and security to get down to the bottom of the situation.
RELATED
- Glorilla Concert Leaves 1 Dead, 9 Injured
- GloRilla Fangirled Hard When She Met Beyoncé
- GloRilla Receives First Grammy Nomination For Best Rap Performance
- GloRilla and Hitkidd Butt Heads Over “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)”
- Fans Believe Rapper Glorilla Is The Daughter Of This Beloved Sitcom Couple
Glorilla Concert Leaves 1 Dead, 9 Injured was originally published on hot1009.com
-
Bobby Brown Gives Rickey Smiley Advice On Coping After Suffering Personal Loss
-
5 Year- Old Students Get Caught Having Sex In School Bathroom
-
R. Kelly Sentenced to 20 Years for Child Sex Crimes in Illinois
-
Black Colorado Ranchers Arrested After Claims They Are Targets Of A Racist ‘Reign of Terror’
-
J. Cole, Drake, Usher & More Are Coming to 2023 Dreamville Festival
-
Lil Mosey Acquitted On Rape Charges in Washington State
-
T.I. & The Game Have a Standoff with LAPD at Club
-
Surprise Box Office Hit "Cocaine Bear" Has a Real-Life NC Connection