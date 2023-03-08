Karen Clark has a conversation with Tammie Hall, representing North Carolina’s Office for Historically Underutilized Businesses (HUB). According to HUB’s website, “The mission of this office is to promote the economic opportunities for historically underutilized businesses in State Government contracting and procurement that will foster their growth and profitability.”
HUB is a sponsor of Women’s Empowerment 2023 at the PNC Arena! More details about the event here!
A Chat With North Carolina’s Office for Historically Underutilized Businesses was originally published on foxync.com
