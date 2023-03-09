HomeBrian Dawson

New Fed Charges For Bishop Lamor Whitehead’s  ‘Fabricated Bank Records.’ 

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

Dawn Florio, Whitehead’s lawyer, states, “Lamor Whitehead will be pleading not guilty when he is arraigned on the [superseding] indictment and denies those charges.”

Federal Agents arrested Bishop Lamor Whitehead for fraud, extortion and lying to the FBI.

Whitehead took to Instagram and stated, “For everybody that’s praying for me, thank you, man. And for everyone that wish my downfall, thank you—because the Bible says that God says, ‘I’ll make your enemies your footstool.’ You gotta be careful with touching a bishop. Even if you feel like I’m not one, I am one. And if you become an enemy of God, that’s on you.”

More from K97.5
Engaging Black America
Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2023
Close