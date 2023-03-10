Megan Thee Stallion To Headline March Madness Music Fest in Houston March 31

Megan Thee Stallion is confirmed to headline the AT&T Block Party as part of the 2023 NCAA March Madness Music Festival in Houston Friday, March 31.

The three-day Music Festival ( March 31 – April 2 ) held at Discovery Park in Houston, will provide fans with star-studded entertainment during Men’s Final Four weekend.

Fans can register for free passes to the AT&T Block Party here –>> ncaa.com/marchmadness/musicfest.