K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Ruth E. Carter has just made history. The legendary costume designer just took home her second Academy Award for Best Costume Design at this year’s Oscars ceremony for her work on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. With this win, she becomes the only Black woman to have two Oscars wins under her belt, making history in real-time.

Carter won her first Oscar for her work on the original Black Panther movie in 2018, and now her second win makes history after Denzel Washington became the first Black man to win two Oscars back in 2002 and Mahershala Ali, who also won twice in 2019.

During her acceptance speech, the 62-year-old began by thanking “the Academy for recognizing the superhero that is a Black woman.” She continued, “She endures, she loves, she overcomes. She is every woman in this film. She is my mother,” Carter said. Before revealing that her mom had died recently at 101 years old.

She went on, “This past week, Mabel Carter became an ancestor. This film prepared me for this moment.” The Oscar winner was sure to shout out the late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman by saying, “Chadwick, please take care of Mom.”

The designer also thanked director and co-writer Ryan Coogler and all of those involved in the project. “Together, we are reshaping how culture is represented. The Marvel family, Victoria Alonso, Louis D’Esposito and their arsenal of genius. Thank you. I share this with many dedicated artists whose hands and hearts helped manifest the costumes of Wakanda and Talokan. This is for my mother.”

Congratulations to Ruth E. Carter for making history on this legendary night.

RELATED NEWS:

Legendary Costume Designer Ruth Carter Curates First Collection With H&M

Ruth E. Carter Makes Black History As The Only Black Woman With 2 Oscars Under Her Belt was originally published on hellobeautiful.com