Steve Brown Bringing The Laughs to Raleigh Improv

In a new interview, Ayeeedubb chats with comedian Steve Brown, who is definitely making a name for himself in the business! You’ve may have seen him on P. Diddy’s Bad Boys of Comedy, Walter Latham’s Comedy After Dark, and on stage with some of the greats (including Rickey Smiley, Eddie Griffin, and J. Anthony Brown, to name a few). Now, he’s bringing the funny to the Raleigh Improv this weekend!
For more details, visit the Raleigh Improv website here!
