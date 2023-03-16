Sports

Michael Jordan Looking to Sell Majority Stake in Hornets, Reportedly

Published on March 16, 2023
According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan is in serious talks to sell a majority stake in the team to Hornets minority owner Gabriel Plotkin and Atlanta Hawks minority owner Rick Schnall.

If completed this would eventually make Plotkin and Schnall the co-owners of the Hornets. There is substantial momentum but no agreement is imminent, according to insiders.

Jordan is anticipated to retain a minority ownership stake in the team if a sale is successful, according to reports.

Jordan’s 13-year tenure as owner of the Hornets would come to an end if he sold the majority of the team. In 2019, he invested $275 million for the franchise’s majority ownership.

The six-time NBA champion and five-time MVP has been the league’s only Black majority owner.

 

 

