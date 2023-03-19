Michael Jordan Rumored To Be Selling The Charlotte Hornets

Michael Jordan is rumored to be in talks to sell his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets.
According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Michael Jordan is rumored to be planning to sell his majority stake in the NBA team, the Charlotte Hornets. Sources revealed that there is “significant momentum” on the sale. In the alleged deal, Hornets minority owner Gabe Plotkin and Atlanta Hawks minority owner Rick Schnall would become the co-governors of the Hornets. The source also said that MJ would maintain minority stake in the organization.
