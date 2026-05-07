Jewman Gone: South Bronx Shop That Helped Shape Hip-Hop Style Closes After 60-Year Run

Another piece of Hip-Hop’s foundation is fading into history, this time from the retail side of the culture.

As per The New York Times, H&R Hosiery, a low-key South Bronx shop that quietly helped define early Hip-Hop fashion, has officially closed its doors after six decades in business. If you know, you know.

The store didn’t rely on ads, marketing, or even a proper storefront presence. It lived off word of mouth, moving like an open secret among those tapped into the culture. For heads in the Bronx and beyond, it was less a store and more a source.

No one really called it H&R Hosiery either. To generations of Bronx shoppers, the spot was known simply as Jewman. The name may hit differently today, but in the context of that era and that neighborhood, regulars told the Times it wasn’t viewed as a slight — just what people called the store.

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D.J. and author Bobbito García described it as “a gold mine,” but not one you could just stumble into. You had to be plugged in. Back then, access meant everything. That same shop played a role in shaping the looks of artists like Fat Joe and Slick Rick, while crews like the Cold Crush Brothers sharpened their style there. Slick Rick even named his first group the Kangol Crew, a nod to the hats he picked up inside.

Inside H&R Hosiery, it wasn’t about polished displays or curated drops. It was racks on racks, pieces stacked everywhere, and the kind of inventory that made you rethink your entire style mid-shopping trip. British Walkers, sheepskin gear, V-neck sweaters, leather jackets — the kind of pieces that defined “fresh” before the term became marketing copy.

For many, the appeal started with the prices. Easy A.D. of the Cold Crush Brothers pointed out that the shop helped early artists stretch their dollars while still looking the part. That balance between affordability and authenticity became part of its legacy.

Owner Charles Goldman, known to regulars as Chuckie, took over the shop in 1977 and kept that energy intact for decades. His approach was simple: if you walked in with money, you weren’t leaving empty-handed. Negotiation was part of the experience. So was the personality. But even institutions have limits.

Rising rent, which hit $8,000 a month, combined with the shift to online shopping, ultimately forced the closure. Goldman summed it up in plain terms: the hunt is gone. What once required relationships, time, and presence has been replaced by instant access and algorithms.

That shift hits differently when you’re talking about a place like this. H&R Hosiery wasn’t just selling clothes. It was part of the ecosystem that helped early hip-hop artists build identity through style, at a time when the Bronx itself was still finding its footing. In the ’80s, when much of the surrounding area was burned out or abandoned, the shop stood as one of the few consistent spots still bringing people in.

By the time Hip-Hop started spreading beyond New York, people were making trips just to see what the store had in stock. Lines formed. Word traveled. And the reputation grew without ever needing a marketing budget. Its closing wasn’t quiet either. Former employees, longtime customers, and neighborhood regulars pulled up one last time, sharing stories, drinks, and memories inside a space that meant more than it looked from the outside.

For some, it was where they bought their first real fit. For others, it was where they learned what style even meant. Either way, it’s the end of an era — one that helped dress hip-hop before the world caught on.