DJ Drama is full of surprises. He has announced that he is working on a De La Soul Gangsta Grillz mixtape.

As spotted on Hip-Hop N More the record executive and Rap curator recently sat down with Elliot Wilson and Brian “B. Dot” Miller for a new episode of Rap Radar. The trio got Mr. Thanksgiving to open up on a variety of topics regarding his career. When asked how he has been able to remain relevant for so long he attributed his success to his roots as a DJ. In that answer he revealed his newest project offering.

“For me being a mixtape DJ I was always addicted to the new sh*t. I was a teenager in the 90’s so that’s my era; that’s what I ride around listening to” he explained. “De La Soul is coming to streaming [platforms] and I couldn’t be more excited. And we got a Gangsta Grillz coming. That’s a little sidebar.”

For some time De La Soul’s catalog has not been available digitally due to bad contracts, corporate greed and other factors. Last year the iconic group announced that they had finally worked through all the legal hurdles. This month the catalog finally hit digital streaming platforms and Hip-Hop rejoiced. “It’s been 20 plus years overdue, but finally, we are here,” said DJ Maseo.

At this time there is no release date or title for the De La Soul Gangsta Grillz mixtape.

Photo: Radio One

DJ Drama Announces De La Soul ‘Gangsta Grillz’ Mixtape was originally published on hiphopwired.com