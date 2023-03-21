Radio One Exclusives

NLE Choppa Loses Powerade Deal Following Ja Morant’s Instagram Live

Published on March 21, 2023
EMPIRE Salutes The GRAMMYs With Adam Blackstone & Friends

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

NLE Choppa just missed out on a Powerade deal following all the critique and backlash of Ja Morant’s Instagram live where he was seen flashing a gun on video.

NLE Choppa’s new song, “Mo Up Front,” was set to be featured in the commercial which was supposed to lead the “What 50% More Means” ad campaign with Morant.

The ad was to highlight the NCAA March Madness tournament.

However, the plans were ultimately scrapped following the gun video and Morant’s eight-game suspension.

Nonetheless, TMZ reports that NLE Choppa is still a fan of Morant and continues to maintain a relationship with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

READ MORE NEWS..

NLE Choppa Talks Career Growth, Polyamorous Relationships, Sexual Encounters, Mental Health & More! [WATCH HERE]

Ja Rule Says Hip-Hop Is Negatively Affecting Ja Morant’s Decisions

Ja Morant Denies Owning Strip Club Gun & More In Sobering Interview With Jalen Rose, Twitter Reacts

 

 

NLE Choppa Loses Powerade Deal Following Ja Morant’s Instagram Live  was originally published on 92q.com

RELATED TAGS

Ja Morant lost endorsements NLE Choppa Powerade

More from K97.5
Engaging Black America
Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2023
Close