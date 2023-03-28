President Joe Biden is visiting the “Bull City” today (Mar. 28), as reported by WRAL.
As part of his “Investing in America” tour, Biden is set to visit semiconductor manufacturer Wolfspeed, located on Cornwallis Road in Durham, to speak about nationwide job growth. Recently, Wolfspeed announced a $5 billion investment, which will create over 1,800 jobs and expand production capacity.
Biden is expected to land at around 12:45 pm in Raleigh. He will then arrive at Wolfspeed for a tour at 1:25 pm and to deliver his remarks at 2:30 pm.
One of the highlights that he’s expected to touch is the new partnership between Wolfspeed and Durham Technical Community College for a 12-week workforce preparation course. That course will include lessons in chemistry, electronics, robotics, statistical techniques, and Lean Six Sigma (among other subjects). The course will be for people training to work at Wolfspeed’s planned facility in Chatham County.
Vice President Kamala Harris and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden are both expected to travel with the President throughout the tour, which will include more than 20 states. Durham is the first stop.
In a statement on Friday, Wolfspeed CEO Gregg Lowe said the following:
“Wolfspeed looks forward to welcoming President Joseph R. Biden and his team to its North Carolina headquarters, where they will see firsthand our cutting-edge facilities for producing Silicon Carbide. Silicon Carbide is essential to accelerating the adoption of EVs, delivering energy savings to consumers, and meeting U.S. emission reduction targets while reducing U.S. dependence on foreign production of critical semiconductor technology.”
President Joe Biden to Speak Today During Visit to Wolfspeed in Durham was originally published on foxync.com
