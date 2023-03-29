ABC 11 reports that Republican lawmakers in the NC House have successfully voted to override Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto over a pistol-permitting bill.
Senate Bill 41 would ban required background checks for handguns conducted by local sheriff’s offices. It would also allow people to carry guns while attending religious services at places that also serve as schools.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contests in Your Inbox
The vote on Wednesday (Mar. 29) went along party lines, with 71 Republicans voting to override Gov. Cooper’s veto. 46 Democrats voted against it.
In response, NC Attorney General Josh Stein issued a statement:
“Now, dangerous people like violent criminals and domestic abusers will be able to more easily get their hands on guns. Too many worry that their kids may not come home from school. Gun violence is a terrifying threat, and eliminating background checks will make the job of law enforcement officers more difficult. While our legislators failed us, I’ll continue to do everything in my power to keep people in our state safe.”
In part, Gov. Cooper said in his own statement, “Responsible gun owners know this will put families and communities at risk.
The vote comes as the nation is dealing with the aftermath of yet another school shooting in Nashville that left 6 dead, including three 9-year-old kids.
RELATED: Active Shooter At Nashville Elementary School; Gunned Down
NC House Republicans Override Gov. Cooper’s Veto Over Pistol Permit Bill was originally published on foxync.com
-
Tekashi 6ix9ine Hospitalized After Brutal Attack in South Florida Gym
-
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® Paints Raleigh Pink & Green for Mid-Atlantic Regional Conference
-
Watch Out For Utility Scammers In Rocky Mount
-
Okay, Let's Talk About THAT Chloe Bailey/Damson Idris Scene In SWARM
-
Here’s The No. 1 Ex Nick Cannon Wishes He Had a Baby With
-
Nicki Minaj Goes At Cardi B Fans Over Photoshop Claims
-
‘We’re Not Rich Over Here’ Family Pleads With Haitian Gang For Release Of US Couple
-
T.I. & The Game Have a Standoff with LAPD at Club