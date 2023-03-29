NC House Republicans Override Gov. Cooper’s Veto Over Pistol Permit Bill

ABC 11 reports that Republican lawmakers in the NC House have successfully voted to override Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto over a pistol-permitting bill.

Senate Bill 41 would ban required background checks for handguns conducted by local sheriff’s offices. It would also allow people to carry guns while attending religious services at places that also serve as schools.

The vote on Wednesday (Mar. 29) went along party lines, with 71 Republicans voting to override Gov. Cooper’s veto. 46 Democrats voted against it.

In response, NC Attorney General Josh Stein issued a statement:

“Now, dangerous people like violent criminals and domestic abusers will be able to more easily get their hands on guns. Too many worry that their kids may not come home from school. Gun violence is a terrifying threat, and eliminating background checks will make the job of law enforcement officers more difficult. While our legislators failed us, I’ll continue to do everything in my power to keep people in our state safe.”

In part, Gov. Cooper said in his own statement, “Responsible gun owners know this will put families and communities at risk.

The vote comes as the nation is dealing with the aftermath of yet another school shooting in Nashville that left 6 dead, including three 9-year-old kids.

