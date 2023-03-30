As you know by now, actor Jonathan Majors was arrested for an alleged domestic assault on March 25. However, new evidence from his attorney may prove his innocence.

Majors’ lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, revealed to TMZ that she has some MAJOR receipts in the case: text messages from the alleged female victim, claiming that she was to blame and doesn’t want the Creed III star prosecuted.

In the alleged texts, the sender (allegedly, the victim) says that she was angry that Majors was handcuffed and added, “Will make sure nothing happens about this. I told them it was my fault for trying to grab your phone.”

The conversation continued hours later, with the sender reiterating that she pushing for the D.A. to not charge Majors in the incident.

Majors was arrested anyway, receiving charges of misdemeanor assault, aggravated harassment, attempted assault, and harassment. According to previous reports, the woman allegedly saw another woman texting him and tried to sneak a peek at his phone.

Chaudhry tells TMZ that she is working hard to gather enough evidence to prove Majors’ innocence. In addition to the texts, Chaudhry also says that there’s video footage from inside the vehicle where the incident happened that will seemingly clear his name.

So far, no word from Manhattan D.A. on the case.

RELATED:

Everything We Know: Jonathan Majors Arraigned On Assault Charges

Filmmakers Call Jonathan Majors ‘Abusive’ In Deleted Tweets

Jonathan Majors Video Evidence, ‘Woman Recanting’ Assault Claim Will Clear Actor Of Charges, Lawyer Says

Jonathan Majors’ Lawyer Reveals Texts From Alleged Assault Victim was originally published on foxync.com