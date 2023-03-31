On Saturday, April 1, residents will have several opportunities to put their eggs in one basket at Durham Parks and Recreation’s Annual Egg Hunts. All of the events listed below are free and open to the public.
Egg Hunt
10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
West Point on the Eno, 5101 N Roxboro Street
Egg hunters wanted at our 36th Annual Egg Hunt at West Point on the Eno. Children 0-12 will be divided into groups according to their age for the egg hunt. Find the golden egg and win an extra prize! All age groups will start at 10:15 a.m.; games and crafts to follow.
Egg Hunt
10 a.m. – 11 a.m.
I.R. Holmes, Sr. Recreation Center at Campus Hills, 2000 S. Alston Avenue
Egg hunters wanted! Children will be divided into groups according to age and the egg hunt will begin promptly at 10:15 a.m. Find the golden egg to win an extra prize! This inclusion program is for children of all ability levels. All ages are welcome. If additional assistance is needed, please contact the Special Programs unit at 919-475-2398.
Dog-Gone Egg Hunt
12 p.m. - 1 p.m.
West Point on the Eno, 5101 N Roxboro Street
Residents can enjoy this spring tradition with their canine companions! Durham’s four-legged residents will experience an egg hunt – canine style!
For more information, call 919-560-4355 or visit DPRPlayMore.org.
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
Durham Parks and Recreation Hosts Egg Hunts On April 1st was originally published on foxync.com
-
Tekashi 6ix9ine Hospitalized After Brutal Attack in South Florida Gym
-
Watch Out For Utility Scammers In Rocky Mount
-
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® Paints Raleigh Pink & Green for Mid-Atlantic Regional Conference
-
Dreamville Adds Free Event Celebrating 50 Years of Hip Hop
-
Hot Items You Need To Cop From Dreamville's 2023 Pop-Up Shop!
-
2 Dead, Multiple People Injured In Shooting At Yo Gotti’s Memphis Restaurant
-
NY Grand Jury Votes To Indict Donald Trump In Stormy Daniels Hush Money Probe: Report
-
Here’s The No. 1 Ex Nick Cannon Wishes He Had a Baby With