Chatham County Solid Waste & Recycling to Host Free Document Shredding Event

Chatham County Solid Waste & Recycling will host a free document shredding event on Saturday, April 15, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The event is open to all Chatham County residents (no decal required) and will be held at the Solid Waste & Recycling Main Facility, located at 28 County Services Road, Pittsboro.

“Shredded paper cannot go in the recycling bin at the collection centers or your curbside bin,” says Shannon Culpepper, Recycling & Education Specialist. “Since the pieces are so small, they cannot be sorted correctly through a mixed recycling system. Documents shredded through a shredding service can be recycled though because they are taken directly to a paper recycler.”

This service provides an opportunity for residents to safely destroy and recycle old tax records, credit card statements, and other personal documents. Residents can bring up to three boxes or bags of documents from their household for free shredding. Businesses are not allowed, including home businesses.

Residents will need to unload their documents and put them into a cart. Papers should be removed from folders or files, as those items do not need to be shredded and can go in the recycling bin. Do not bring CDs, tapes, etc.; throw those items in the trash.

On April 15, Solid Waste & Recycling is also hosting a Household Hazardous Waste event from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm at the Main Facility. The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office will also be on-site to collect unwanted medications- no needles, sharps, or liquids. Learn more at www.chathamcountync.gov/hhw.

Backyard compost bins will also be sold for $45 and kitchen collectors for $5 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on April 15. Composting is a great way to reduce waste at home and staff will be onsite to answer questions. Cash, checks, Visa, MasterCard, and Discover are accepted (all cards have a 3% fee). See details about the compost bins at www.chathamcountync.gov/composting.

For additional event information, residents should visit www.chathamcountync.gov/recycle or contact the Solid Waste & Recycling Division at 919-542-5516 or recycle@chathamcountync.gov.

