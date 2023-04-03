Drake Samples Kim Kardashian On Latest Track “Mommy”

Looks like Drake isn’t quite over his beef with Kanye West. The King of the North has just dropped a snippet of his new song, which features Ye’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

A year and change after Drizzy and Kanye seemingly squashed their beef by performing a joint concert in support of Larry Hoover, Drake decided to sample Kim Kardashian on his latest song dubbed “Mommy,” which features a snippet of Kanye’s baby mama saying “I didn’t come this far just to come this far and not be happy.”

Sure it seems innocent enough, but as we’ve learned over the years, Drake likes to play chess not checkers. And he’s constantly putting his pieces in place a few steps ahead of his opponent. (Remember him and his team rocking Chris Paul jerseys for “no reason” years ago?)

And let us not forget his bars on the Her Loss track “Circo Loco” in which Drizzy spit “Linking with the opps, b*tch I did that shit for J. Prince.” Why Drake would spit that particular line or unnecessarily sample Kim Kardashian is anyone’s guess at this point.

Has Kanye still been talking sideways about Drake on the low and it got back to Drizzy? Maybe Drake took Kanye’s antisemitic outbursts to heart and wants some retribution. We don’t know, but it seems like Drake still wants the smoke with the lone MAGA rapper in the Hip-Hop game and we’re curious to see if Kanye returns with some kind of subliminal of his own.

Whatever the case may be it feels like the Drake and Kanye beef isn’t over, and we’re wondering if Ye (or maybe Pusha T) will respond to the King of The North sampling Yeezus’ former queen for his track.

What do y’all think is at play here? Is Drake baiting Kanye West or did he just sample Kim Kardashian for sampling sake? Let us know in the comments section below.

