K975’s Brian Dawson To Be Honored During Local Celebration of Hip-Hop

In a career spanning more than a couple of decades, K975’s own Brian Dawson is, without a doubt, a pillar of our community in The Triangle and a champion of Hip-Hop. So, it comes as no surprise that the DJ and radio personality will soon be recognized for his contributions to the culture.

Dawson recently revealed that he will be honored by the City of Raleigh (COR) Museum during their celebration of Hip-Hop’s 50th Anniversary, set for August 12. The longtime afternoon personality says that he’s “excited” that the city is “showing love” for all that he has contributed to Hip-Hop in Raleigh.

The all-day celebration will include a lecture series with local music and Hip-Hop scholars, followed by a block party on Fayetteville St., which will include a car show, graffiti artists, and more. The day concludes with the Sneaker Ball, where Dawson and other influencers will be honored for their work.

In addition, the museum is accepting photo submissions for an upcoming Hip-Hop exhibit through May 1. Anyone with photos showcasing Hip-Hop experiences in the city can submit them to Ainsley Powell at ainsley.powell@raleighnc.gov. You can also call 919-996-4365 for more details.

K975 wishes to congratulate Brian for this big honor, and we thank for him for all that he continues to do for the Triangle and for the culture!