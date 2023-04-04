Radio One Exclusives

First Lady Jill Biden’s Press Secretary Releases Statement Following Iowa & LSU White House Visit Comments

Published on April 4, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - National Championship

Source: Justin Tafoya / Getty

Social media and sports fans had a lot of thoughts after First Lady Jill Biden said Monday that she wants the defeated Iowa women’s basketball team to be invited to the White House in addition to national title winner LSU.

Now, her press secretary is addressing the heat.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text K975 to 52140 to join!

In a statement released on Twitter, Vanessa Valdivia said “The First Lady loved watching the NCAA women’s basketball championship game alongside young student athletes and admires how far women have advanced in sports since the passing of Title IX.”

She continued with, “Her comments in Colorado were intended to applaud the historic game and all women athletes. She looks forward to celebrating the LSU Tigers on their championship win at the White House.”

Players for LSU also spoke out after hearing about the first lady’s request, including Angel Reese and Alexis Morris.

President Joe Biden also released a statement on Twitter.

 

Now, if the tables were turned, do you think LSU would have also been invited to the White House if they lost?

What are your thoughts?

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

 

Twitter Reacts to Dr. Jill Biden Inviting Both LSU and Iowa State Women’s B-Ball Teams To White House
NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - National Championship
16 photos

First Lady Jill Biden’s Press Secretary Releases Statement Following Iowa & LSU White House Visit Comments  was originally published on 92q.com

RELATED TAGS

Dr. Jill Biden Iowa LSU NCAA ncaa tournament

More from K97.5
Engaging Black America
Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2023
Close