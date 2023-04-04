Social media and sports fans had a lot of thoughts after First Lady Jill Biden said Monday that she wants the defeated Iowa women’s basketball team to be invited to the White House in addition to national title winner LSU.
Now, her press secretary is addressing the heat.
In a statement released on Twitter, Vanessa Valdivia said “The First Lady loved watching the NCAA women’s basketball championship game alongside young student athletes and admires how far women have advanced in sports since the passing of Title IX.”
She continued with, “Her comments in Colorado were intended to applaud the historic game and all women athletes. She looks forward to celebrating the LSU Tigers on their championship win at the White House.”
Players for LSU also spoke out after hearing about the first lady’s request, including Angel Reese and Alexis Morris.
President Joe Biden also released a statement on Twitter.
Now, if the tables were turned, do you think LSU would have also been invited to the White House if they lost?
What are your thoughts?
First Lady Jill Biden’s Press Secretary Releases Statement Following Iowa & LSU White House Visit Comments was originally published on 92q.com
