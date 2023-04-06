Pras is fighting one of the most high-profile cases this year. So high profile that Leonardo DiCaprio has testified at the trial.

As spotted on Digital Music News The Fugees member is facing some very serious charges. The Department Of Justice alleges that in 2012 he aided in transferring millions of dollars in donations to the Barack Obama 2012 presidential campaign. The DOJ says that the funds were disguised at legitimate contributions to help the then-democrat win the race but in actuality, the monies were stolen from the Malaysian sovereign wealth fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad via Malaysian financier Jho Low.

On Monday, April 3 the critically acclaimed actor took the stand to detail his dealings with Low throughout the years. “He had a multitude of different parties,” he revealed. “Some of them were on boats. Some were at nightclubs, dinners”. Low also made contributions to get Wolf Of Wall Street made to which the thespian had to answer to. But to hear Leo tell it; it was Low’s team who he dealt with when it came to matters of any financing. “My understanding was I was given the green light by my team, as well as the studio, to accept financing from Mr. Low”.

Leonardo DiCaprio says he has been social with Pras since meeting him backstage at a concert years back. Pras had pled not guilty to the charges and his lawyer is David Kenner; the same legal eagle who represented Suge Knight, 2Pac, Death Row Records, and now reportedly represents Tory Lanez.

Leonardo DiCaprio Testifies In Pras Money Laundering Case was originally published on hiphopwired.com