Nick Cannon Plays Easter Bunny for ALL of His Kids

I hope you had a very relaxing and peaceful Easter weekend, but if you are Nick Cannon, you almost had to clock in and work on your day off!

As you know, Nick Cannon has a lot of kids, eleven to be exact, and he definitely did what he had to do for his family this past weekend.

Nick Cannon dressed up in full Easter Bunny attire and went to all of his kid’s houses to drop off those Easter baskets.

I know that man was TIRED being in that Easter Bunny costume all day and making all of those stops, but you can’t say he isn’t a great father for doing that for all of his 11 kids. We love to see it!